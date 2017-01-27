New homeless survey to launch today

Local volunteers will stage in the Lawton Housing Authority conference room at 7:30 a.m. today for the annual point-in-time survey of the homeless required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Although it's nominally a 24-hour point-in-time count, some accommodations are made to fit other people's schedules. Jervis Jackson, director of the Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care that covers a 16-county area, actually jump-started the process by going to The Hungry Hearts for the noon meal on Thursday.

This is a feeding kitchen run by Adriene Davis in a former church building at 1502 SW I Ave. that it shares with Unity Lawton and The Next Step. It is similar to the feeding kitchen at St. John's Baptist Church, 1504 N.H. Jones Ave., but Hungry Hearts only operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Jackson says it serves about 100 people on those days.

Local shelters will have until Monday to turn in their figures, although the numbers they provide will be from 12:01 a.m. to midnight today. Another exception is made for the town of Lindsay, where the count is conducted in conjunction with a monthly food giveaway on the second Thursday of each month.

Locally, volunteers will be getting a safety briefing before they go to pre-assigned places such as the Burger King locations and St. John's.

Volunteers in Altus and Chickasha will be handling their own counts.

Data obtained from the survey are submitted to HUD online, Jackson said. Data from all across the country are used to make decisions about funding and various other allocations.

"Everything is data-driven from the top down," he noted.