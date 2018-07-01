New fire station may be revised

The City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday that could mean a drastic revision for the public safety facility on Railroad Street.

Crews for Flintco LLC began earthwork on the City of Lawton construction site in late November as they prepared for the foundation to a 112,000-square-foot, $33.7 million facility that was designed to be the new home for Lawton Police Department and the city jail, municipal court and the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station (fire administrators will remain at the downtown station). The site is between Railroad and Larrance streets, stretching north to south between East Gore Boulevard and Southwest B Avenue.

The council selected Flintco as the construction contractor in August after making almost $5 million in project adjustments to bridge the gap between available funding in the 2015 Sales Tax Extension Program and the project cost. The city issued Flintco's notice to proceed in early October and dirt work on the site necessary to remove 5 feet of clay soil and replace it with stable fill material began in November.

But, aside from fencing the site, that earthwork is the only construction-related work done to date, and Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis said he believes the council has time to adjust the project before construction is too far along. His proposal is one that has support from some other council members: remove the fire station from the public safety facility and keep that station in downtown Lawton, while eliminating most of the municipal court prisoners so a full-sized jail is not needed.

The proposal on Tuesday's council agenda is asking the council to direct City Manager Jerry Ihler to suspend the issuance of any building permits necessary for construction of the public safety facility, then appoint a council study committee to look at the fire station and jail. Davis said the committee's work will be quick; Tuesday's agenda item includes a recommendation for a Jan. 16 special meeting where the full council would take action on committee recommendations. Those two meetings will see three new council members as part of the deliberations, because the new representatives for Wards 6, 7 and 8 will be sworn into office Monday.

Davis said Friday that if the council votes to change the configuration of the public safety complex removing the fire station and downsizing the jail to a holding cell facility city administrators would be directed to negotiate that construction change with Flintco.

Davis' objections to the construction project are the same ones he cited in August when he and Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner cast the only votes against awarding the contract to Flintco: the council usurped the decision of voters who approved the 2015 Sales Tax Extension.

Davis said the existing facility is not what voters approved, explaining the fire station "is clearly not anywhere in the balance." He said the election ballot talked about acquisition of property for Fire Station No. 1, to add to the existing station on Southwest D Avenue. Davis said he has extensively researched the issue and has not found any state statutes that talk about "practicality," meaning the council could change something voters approved because it's not practical.

"I disagree with that," he said, noting that if voters "decide to spend $10 million on something worthless," it is not his place as a councilman to change it. "That's exactly what they did, based on someone's opinion it was not practical to remodel the fire station."

Davis said his concern is ensuring the desires of voters are met and voters want to remodel the existing station.

"That would eliminate the need to have another new fire station in the new complex," he said.

Fire Chief Dewayne Burk and other fire administrators have said Central Fire Station built in the 1930s as Lawton's first stand-alone station is not suitable for today's modern fire apparatus because of size (the station's ladder truck has only inches of clearance when entering or exiting the bay doors). The building has other problems, including voids under the bay floor. City officials had discussed securing property on the east side of the station and building a new bay and/or renovating the historic structure for continued use, but decided after the 2014 sales tax election that it made more sense to place the fire station in the new public safety complex.