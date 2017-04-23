New fire station almost done

Construction projects related to public safety are winding down while a new one is almost ready to launch.

The work a new fire station and related infrastructure upgrades in the city's southwest quadrant and a new public safety facility just east of downtown are among the projects funded via the city's Capital Improvements Programs, which are funded via sales tax (although several have ad valorem components). City Manager Jerry Ihler outlined the projects last week for the citizen's committee tasked with overseeing the programs.

Two of those projects are related to Fire Station No. 8, the new station under construction on Bishop Road between Southwest 52nd and Southwest 67th streets.

The work to rebuild Bishop Road between Southwest 67th and Southwest 52nd streets will allow heavy fire apparatus to use the road, but construction also will benefit the residents who live in the area, city officials have said. Road construction, which began in February, was delayed because of a sewer line upgrade also associated with the fire station, but the road work now is well underway. Ihler said T&G Construction will be working on a concrete drainage box this week, weather permitting, as part of a project to rebuild almost 2 miles of road on Bishop and Southwest 52nd Street.

Ihler said contractors plan to finish the work by early fall.

The $5.9 million building the city's first new fire station in decades (versus one that replaces an existing one) is slated for completion by July. The Ross Group Construction Corp. has about 85 percent of the building done, Ihler said, estimating completion in late June or early July. He said the city already has added 12 new firefighters to provide sufficient staffing for the station, which will be manned with a mixture of new and and veteran firefighters. The four-bay station is being built to address the city's growing population in its southwest quadrant but also will provide storage space for some fire apparatus.

As the city is nearing completion on its new fire station, it is drawing closer to launching the public safety facility that will house the Lawton Police Department and the city jail, Lawton Municipal Court and Central Fire Station firefighters (administrators will remain in the existing station). The $30 million facility will be built on Railroad Street, just south of East Gore Boulevard.

Ihler said Dewberry Architect has submitted its "95 percent" design plans for city review and city administrators are proceeding on a time line to let bids in June. That would mean the contract will be awarded in July, with an estimated construction start time of September, Ihler said, noting the facility was scaled back from what public safety administrators initially wanted to ensure the building fits within available funding in the 2015 Sales Tax Extension Program.

City officials have said the 100,700-square-foot building will replace deteriorating facilities. The police station and jail will be demolished after personnel move to the new facility, while Central Fire Station will be repurposed for the administrative wing of Lawton Fire Department. Moving municipal court out of the City Hall Annex will free that space, but that building can't be demolished until the city finds space for the Information Technology and Finance offices also are housed in the annex.

The same CIP funding construction of the public safety facility also has allowed the City of Lawton to adjust the pay of its police and firefighters, offering higher starting pay and incentives for existing personnel. Ihler said the result has helped increase the police department's staffing, with a net increase of 20 police officers.

Funding in the Sales Tax Extension Program allowed the city to increase starting police pay to $38,147 (it was $31,730). In addition, existing officers were given a $5,165 incentive payment in the 2015-2016 fiscal year, while 63 officers (who had maxed out their step increases) received an additional $3,015. This fiscal year, existing officers are receiving 2.5 and 5 percent step increases, along with an additional 5 percent ($1,700 to $5,500 each) in incentive pay.