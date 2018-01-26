New entry gate system tried at Sill

Starting Monday, motorists who go on Fort Sill will experience a new gate system called AIE-3 (for automated installation entry).

According to a post that appeared Thursday on the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Facebook page, Fort Sill will be assisting the Army in evaluating the new system. Implementation of AIE-3s here will be gradual, starting with the Northwest 52nd Street gate and adding another gate or two each day until all gates are functioning with the new system. During the first week, Fort Sill will be phasing in the systems, allowing both the Fort Sill community and the gate guards an opportunity to become familiar with the new tool and process.

After the first week, members of an Army evaluation team will arrive Feb. 5 for a two-week assessment of the system.

"Motorists should not notice a change at all," said Lt. Col. Kurt Nielson, Fort Sill Provost Marshal. "This testing will only last three weeks and then the Army will evaluate the data."

Visually, the gates will have a new self-scanning system; however, it will be operated by the guards.

Additionally, during periods of low traffic, patrons may observe a gate arm that will rise when access has been granted. In the event the new system falters, the current system is available for guards to scan individuals onto post as they have done in the past.