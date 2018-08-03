New defendants named in home invasion

After one man was charged with a weekend home invasion, his alleged accomplices have been charged.

Damond Dailey, 21, Anadarko, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of attempted robbery with a weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, court records indicate. An arrest warrant was also issued for Montana James Beaver, 26, Anadarko, for the same charges.

The charges follow Monday's court appearance of Stephen Paul Hawzipta, 40, Tahlequah, who was also charged with the pair of counts.

The three men are accused of robbing the home in Fort Cobb Saturday night. In an affidavit filed in Caddo County District Court, the residents said one of the suspects was armed and had fired a round inside the residence.

The three residents said they were finishing dinner when there was a knock at the door. A man said he was having vehicle problems and wanted to use the phone. One of the residents went to get the phone and tried to shut the door, but the visitor used his foot to keep the door from closing and two other men burst into the house and pointed a gun at him, the affidavit states. Two residents were told to get on the floor as one robber fired a shot from his handgun into the ceiling. Another resident was in the bathroom and after exiting, asked what was going on before being ordered to the ground and another shot was fired. The suspects asked for cash and a guitar. One of the men realized they were at the wrong house and should leave, according to the affidavit. The two men who rushed in left in their car; the man who knocked was not seen again and fled on foot.