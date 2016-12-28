New attendance record hoped for at local show

The addition of breeding doe goats to the fifth annual Great Plains Winter National should boost attendance to a new record, according to Lawton businessman Robert Spencer, who organized the first of the shows in 2013 and has had a hand in every one since.

It's now called the Great Plains Winter National Pig, Lamb and Goat Show to show that Boer meat goats have been added to the lineup. The breeding doe goats will show by weight, Spencer said.

From the beginning his intent was to have a quality family event with really good payouts. This is considered the biggest, best-paying jackpot show in the state. All grand champions are guaranteed at least $750 and reserve grands at least $500. There's a 90 percent payback, several thousand dollars of added prize money and lots of additional prizes as well.

The "Premium Swine Exhibitor" will receive a 2017 Cimarron aluminum popper. Winners are chosen on a point system, with the three highest-placing animals winning the prize.

Spencer said the Great Plains Winter National serves to kick-start the exhibitors' spring show season. This will be the first time many of the animals have seen the inside of a show ring. It also provides a good, positive environment where kids can enjoy themselves, he added.

Slated for Jan. 6-7, 2017, the Great Plains Winter National will be entirely inside the Expo Building at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. There will be 560 pens available inside the building on a first come, first served basis.

"We added some more pens to try to cut down on a little bit of the congestion late Friday night as far as the lambs and goats leaving and the pigs coming in," Spencer said.

Barns will open at 8 a.m. Jan. 6 for the move-in of sheep, goats and tack. Pigs can start moving in at 1 p.m. that day. Sheep and breeding doe entries are due at 6 p.m. Jan. 6. The sheep and breeding doe shows will start at 7 p.m. Jan. 6. Joe Hobbs of Kansas will judge the sheep show in ring A, and Miles Tonyes of Illinois will judge the goat show in ring B.

Barns will reopen at 6 a.m. Jan. 7 and remain open till the show's over.