Need for blood rises as temps dip

With possible ice accumulations forecast for Friday and the weekend, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is urging donors to make blood donation part of their winter preparedness plans.

This month's winter weather has already negatively affected Oklahoma Blood Institute's supply of lifesaving blood for local hospitals, it said in a news release. Furthermore, during bad weather the number of traffic accidents and other weather-related incidents rises, increasing the need for blood.

"We're putting the call out there for donations as travel and weather conditions will impact us," said Heather Browne, OBI media and marketing manager. "We're encouraging everyone, particularly those with negative blood types, to donate if they can."

Browne said blood has a five-day shelf life so OBI constantly must replenish supplies.