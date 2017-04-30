Nature sanctuary in need of repairs

The community is invited to help repair a nature sanctuary and enrich student learning while having fun during MacArthur Middle School Builders Club's third annual Mac Fest Saturday.

The fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at MacArthur Middle School, 510 NE 45th. The Mac Fest will offer a lot of activities for the kids, including face painting, a petting zoo, games, scooter rides and free hot dogs. The face painting and some of the games are free, while other activities cost a small fee. Vendors will offer a wide range of items, including homemade soaps, jewelry, skin care and home decor and clothing. The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be on site for those who want to donate blood.

"The Air Evac team from Duncan will also be on site from 10 a.m. to noon as long as the weather holds and emergencies don't call them away," said eighth-grade special education teacher Erin Berry, sponsor for the Builders Club and proponent of the nature sanctuary.

The nature sanctuary was created in 1996 and is located behind the school. The sanctuary has at least 15 species of trees and many different types of insects around the pond, along with a ramshackle, vandalized greenhouse and broken-up sidewalks.

Mac Fest will be open to the public with no entry fee, as in past years. The funds for the sanctuary are from donations and vendor booth fees, she said.

The last two Mac Fests raised about $1,000 each and the money is being kept until enough is raised to really make an impact in the sanctuary, Berry said. "Just digging up and redoing the sidewalks will take more than that."

The biggest eyesore in the sanctuary is the greenhouse, which will take the most funds to fix.

"The last estimate we got a few years ago was $10,000 to fix it," she said, explaining that "it was vandalized soon after it was put up in 1996."

Despite the unkempt appearance of the site, it has been used for many years by educators to offer science enrichment programs.