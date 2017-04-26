Natural attractions

Ferocious snapping turtles, cuddly snakes and powerful fire hoses delighted fourth graders at the 13th annual Natural Resources Journey on Tuesday.

Four Lawton school buses hauled in five sections of them from Freedom Elementary School and two from John Adams Elementary School. Refuge volunteer Jim Meyer said two groups of home-schooled children, some from as far away as Oklahoma City, made the rounds of nine outdoor classrooms.

The Natural Resources Journey continues through Friday. Becky Theis of the Comanche County Conservation District said she was told the number participating would be 858, but Tuesday's crowd was greater than expected. It now looks like the final tally will be close to 900.

Kirk Schreiner introduced the idea here in 2005 when he took the job as Comanche County's district conservationist for Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). He had previously put together similar outdoor classrooms when he was at Bartlesville (starting in 1995) and Sayre (2000). Both towns still hold events like this one, but Comanche County's is the only one that takes place on a wildlife refuge.

"We couldn't do it without the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and their support here at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge," said Schreiner, noting that Comanche County Conservation Service and NRCS are also sponsors. He said it's been a great partnership that he expects to see continue long after he retires in June. He and his wife and son will be tending cattle and raising alfalfa on their place at Frederick.

As for the Natural Resources Journey, "the board of directors of the Comanche County Conservation District said they'd like to continue doing this, and I'll probably come over and help cook next year," Schreiner said.

Before the week is out, students from Lawton, Chattanooga, Sterling, Fletcher, Elgin, Indiahoma, Geronimo, the Cheetah Home Schools and Flower Mound will form lasting memories of what nature has to teach.

Tyler Wright, manager of the James Arthur Manning Fish Hatchery at Medicine Park, and fish technician Justin Wheeler had an aquarium containing a drum, a five-pound channel cat, a bluegill, both a largemouth and a smallmouth bass, and a white crappie. They called pupils' attention to a few of the ways in which a catfish differs from other fish, one being that it has skin instead of scales.

They also brought two turtles. The first, a red-eared pond slider, was relatively congenial. Not so the common snapping turtle. Wheeler warned the students to clear a space for him.