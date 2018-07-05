Native American obit index available at library

The Lawton Public Library has announced that the Native American Obituary Index is now open for patrons to use.

The Family History Room maintains a large collection of Native American obituary clippings. An index to this collection may be found online on the Lawton Public Library Genealogy website.

"This has been created in-house," Amber Follett, of the library, said. "The current version of the index covers from the early 1900s to 2000. We are working on years from 2001-2010 at the present time and the lists should be ready by the end of this year."

Names are from old editions of newspapers, including the Lawton Constitution, the Anadarko Daily News, the Walters Herald and the Carnegie Herald, as well from private collections of citizens.

"We appreciate all of our donors and Sam DeVenney and Faye Riddles Washburn have both donated large collections several years ago," Follett said. "They are now bound in 4 volumes."