Narcotics Anonymous planned forum topic

Wed, 01/17/2018 - 3:23am Staff

The public is invited to hear research findings at a presentation of "In These Rooms: Narcotics Anonymous and the Discourse of the American Self-Help Movement" at Cameron University Thursday. 

As part of Cameron's current academic festival, "American Identities in the 21st Century"  falling under the festival sub-theme of "Social Justice and the American Dream"  the free presentation by the English and Foreign Languages Department will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Cameron CETES Conference Center. 

The presentation by Cameron students Sandesh Pokharel, Anuoluwapo Onabanjo and Katherine Book and faculty member William Carney will offer the results of a research projected conducted last summer on the use of specific speech acts in Narcotics Anonymous meetings and how Narcotics Anonymous fits into a broader American self-help movement.

