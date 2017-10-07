Museum funding on council agenda

An agreement to guide the city's funding allocation to the Museum of the Great Plains and digital-based upgrades to city communications systems will top the agenda when the City Council meets Tuesday.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

The proposal for a limited services agreement between the city and the museum is necessary to allow the city to allocate $500,000 this year from its General Fund to the museum, which is a separate entity controlled by its own authority. The agreement specifies the criteria under which the funding is to be used by the museum for operations, with duties identified for each entity. The city's 2017-2018 budget allocates $500,000 for museum operations, $25,000 less than was allocated in the current fiscal year and $50,000 less than had been allocated in previous years.

The agreement specifies the museum is to receive the funding for continued operation, management and administration, and also allows the museum to fuel its vehicles at the city's Public Works facility, to ask the city to print flyers, bulletins and other materials used for museum operations, and to receive limited legal assistance from the city attorney's office. The museum authority agrees to reimburse the city for the fuel the museum fleet uses and for printing materials, and to supply semi-annual narrative reports (offered at council meetings) on museum activities. It also is responsible for insuring the museum's collection and artifacts.

City officials have said the funding supports the museum because that entity encourages tourism and economic development in the community.