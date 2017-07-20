Multiple people hurt in local shooting

Wednesday evening was a busy one for Lawton police as officers were called to investigate a shooting incident that left several people injured as well as an accident that resulted in a boat spilled on a major local thoroughfare.

Police responded to the shooting call in the 1300 block of Northwest Baldwin Avenue and found multiple people shot, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, the police department's information officer. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, he said. Few details were available before 11 p.m. However, Jenkins said witnesses to the shooting were taken to the police station for interviews.

A half hour later, a wreck at the intersection of Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane bottled up traffic with debris from two motor vehicles and a boat.

Jenkins said the two vehicles, a red Chevrolet Trailblazer and a gold Chevrolet Suburban, crashed after the eastbound Trailblazer and the southbound Suburban collided. He said the Trailblazer apparently had a green light at the intersection.

It's unclear who was hauling the boat.

