Multiple departments roll as fires char 200 acres

A series of fires that broke out Thursday along the south side of Oklahoma 7's eastbound lanes kept a cadre of fire departments working to quash a potential inferno.

Investigators believe the fires started from sparks from an eastbound vehicle.

The string of fires began just east of the Pumpkin Center Store around 3 p.m. From 100 feet east of the store, the first of what would be seven or eight flashpoints along the highway and into Stephens County ignited.

Cox's Store Volunteer Fire Department was the first on the scene east of the Oklahoma 7 and Oklahoma 65 intersection. An incident command post was established at the old store, according to Ashleigh Hench, Comanche County Emergency Management information officer. Winds pushed the fire past the back of the old building, leaving it untouched.

"Cox's Store VFD was the Incident Command and they are determining it was caused by a vehicle dragging something behind it," Hench said. "There were no structures involved, but approximately 200 acres burned."

Plumes of gray, brown and white smoke swirled into towering plumes and, with the wind pushing from the northeast to the southwest, formed a massive wall of smoke that pushed ahead of the quickly advancing fire head. Twenty minutes after the initial call, emergency dispatchers reported "multiple fires at this time moving southbound quickly." By 3:30 p.m., the tip of the first fiery spear was within 100 feet of Bishop Road.

Along Oklahoma 7, random breaks of grassland were marked by dry, burning tinder that rolled onto difficult-to-access grasslands, farmlands and home sites. Fire trucks raced down Southeast 165th Street to join the fight along Bethel Road with a refill station set up at the intersection. After it jumped that road on its southward journey, extra trucks moved farther south to Combs Road where they were joined by dozens of onlookers who pulled off the side of the road to watch an impending firestorm that never quite made it.