Motorcyclists rumble for the Lord at meeting

The rumble from on high you may have heard Thursday evening near the Wichita Mountains signaled, if not the Man on High, at least the arrival of His faithful leather-clad apostles riding motorbikes and trykes.

"Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands." Psalm 100.

For the Christian Motorcyclists Association, their choir sings through loud pipes that many claim save lives with the purpose of saving souls.

Riders from the organization began arriving at the Hilton Garden Inn Thursday afternoon for a meet-and-greet to kick off its annual state rally.

Mark Hestand, Oklahoma area rep, said he'd had a great early afternoon ride form his home north of Altus to the downtown Lawton venue "This is how we like to ride." Expecting between 400 to 500 of his brothers and sisters to arrive from the road, he said the hotel and surrounding area make for perfect partners with this year's rally.

"I love it, it's an excellent venue," Hestand said. "The riding, the people, the whole thing is incredible."

For the Christian Motorcyclists Association, you don't have to have a particular type of bike to be a member only the love for God and just a love to ride. He rode his Victory road bike while his wife Kimberly prefers the rumble of her Indian model.

Mike Estep from Woodward stepped through the doors of the hotel. Fresh from his two-wheeled machine, he said he made good time getting there on his Honda Saber 1100.

"It's fast," he said, "well, fast enough."

Before late-afternoon cloud cover cast over, the blue sky made for an optimum backdrop along the Oklahoma road. After a short break, Estep said he was ready to roll once more.

"Oh, it was nice, it was really nice," Estep said. "I'm going to ride all over. I can't wait."

Following the meet-and-greet with arriving riders, many would embark on a bike ride to Medicine Park for a cruise downtown among the cobblestone community. Several were looking forward to taking a pass through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.