Motorcycle accidents in refuge kill 1, hurt another

Emergency responders had their hands full after two motorcycle wrecks occurred within minutes of each other Wednesday in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

One person died at the scene near Sunset Lake and another was mediflighted to a hospital from the Mount Scott entrance wreck location.

Few other details were available.

"I am still gathering information," said David Farmer, chief of Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge law enforcement, shortly before 8:30 p.m. "We're still working through everything right now."

Responders were called to the area of Oklahoma 49 and Sunset Lake Road shortly before 4 p.m. on the first report that a motorcycle wreck had left the unidentified driver unresponsive in the roadway. Refuge law enforcement and fire personnel and Cache police responded to the wreck, located closer to the Cache entrance to the park and west of the Visitor's Center. The driver was first reported to be breathing but unresponsive and bleeding from his mouth.

A medi-flight helicopter was dispatched to the scene, landing within 20 minutes, and a Kirk's Ambulance responded soon thereafter to assist with medical care for the driver. Within a short amount of time, it was reported over emergency radios that CPR was being conducted. By 4:30 p.m., efforts to keep the driver alive continued but it was reported that it was a "probable" fatal wreck and the state medical examiner was dispatched to the scene.

It was close to 5 p.m. when emergency radio traffic reported the driver had died. The report was confirmed by Farmer.

The motorcyclist and the wrecked bike were removed from the scene shortly before 8:30 p.m.