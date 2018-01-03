More rain showers Lawton area

Light to moderate rain carried over into Wednesday morning across Southwest Oklahoma before dry conditions set in during the afternoon hours.

The rain gauge at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport measured 0.04 inches while Fort Sill received 0.03 of an inch. Other area rainfall totals as confirmed by the National Weather Service include Halliburton Field Airport in Duncan, 0.07, of an inch and Frederick Municipal Airport, 0.01 of an inch.

Rainfall totals from area Oklahoma Mesonet sites included Velma, 0.25 of an inch; Waurika, 0.17 of an inch; Rush Springs, 0.13 of an inch; Walters, 0.08 of an inch; Medicine Park, 0.06 of an inch; Apache, 0.04 of an inch; Grandfield, 0.03 of an inch; Hobart, 0.02 of an inch; and Apache and Mangum, both 0.01 of an inch.