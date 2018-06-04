Moonlight Walk Against Drugs moved to April 27

Due to Friday's forecast weather conditions, the 27th annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs has been rescheduled from 6-8 p.m. April 27 at Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris.

There are two goals for the walk to educate walkers on the importance of drug prevention and to raise funds for Crime Stoppers and Drug Busters of Southwest Oklahoma, the event host.

Charlie Whittington, detective for Lawton Police Department who works with Crime Stoppers, said the walk is the largest fundraiser Crime Stoppers holds annually. Proceeds will go toward rewards Crime Stoppers gives to tipsters.

"It's a really good feeling to know that what we are doing with Crime Stoppers in the community matters," he said.