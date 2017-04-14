Mock crash may steer kids away from drinking and driving

A mock accident between two cars was set up at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex Wednesday and 140 students from area schools participated in games and listened to speakers about not drinking and driving in the approaching prom and graduation season.

Bonita Paddyacre, who is in charge of the Injury Prevention/Angels division of the Complex, was also in charge of the exercise.

"We put on events with children and elders," Paddyacre explained. "Our theme this year is 'Lifesavers,' and this year marks our sixth event."

The students participating were in the 10th through 12th grades and are students at Eisenhower, Geronimo, Indiahoma, and Elgin Schools.

There were several organizations participating in the event, including the Apache EMS, the Emergency Management division of the Comanche Nation, law enforcement from the Comanche Nation, firefighters from Comanche Nation, Comanche Nation Funeral Home, and firefighters from the Wichita Mountains Estates Volunteer Fire Department.

Charles Crutcher was the incident commander and Jolene Schonchin, the Public Information Officer for the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, was on hand to answer any questions and to help coordinate the event.

There were 25 volunteers who came with the students and Rikki Thompson, who participated in last year's demonstration, was the facilitator. She spoke about having a friend in real life who made a poor choice and was killed in an accident which involved a drunk driver.

"That's what this whole thing is about, to know that you can't drink and drive and you can't get in a vehicle where someone is driving drunk," she said. "This is real, folks. How would your parents feel if a police officer came knocking on their door in the middle of the night and told them that you were no longer living?"

Inside, the kids played games and several booths were set up for informational purposes. Director Charlotte McCurtain facilitates the Comanche Nation Rehabilitation site and had brochures and information on how to get help including retraining, job securement, and retaining employment.