Missing medal located in box of donated books

It was a telephone call that Patty Neuwirth wasn't sure she would be able to make and one that Charles Gildart III never expected to receive.

Gildart said he picked up the phone Wednesday to find Neuwirth on the other end telling him she had a medal that belonged to his grandfather, retired Col. Charles R. Gildart Sr. The American Defense Service Medal is one of an estimated 15-20 medals each belonging to Gildart's grandfather or father that have been missing since two shadow boxes were misplaced in the many moves that his mother Blanche has made.

Neuwirth said the medal turned up in a box of books donated to the Friends of the Lawton Public Library as part of the Friends' long-running book sale fundraiser. Neuwirth said she knew there was an owner somewhere and she was determined to return the gold medal with its yellow ribbon, still in its cushioned box. She was aided in her search by a small card that she said was placed inside by Charles R. Gildart Sr. when he gave the medal to his son Charles R. Gildart Jr. on his birthday in 1971. Today, Charles R. Gildart Jr. and Charles R. Gildart Sr. are gone and Gildart Senior's grandson, Charles R. Gildart III, was the happy family member Neuwirth discovered in her quest to return the medal.

Neuwirth said Barbara Griffin and Sally Cote discovered the small black box when they were sorting books for this year's sale. She said the medal bothered her because she knew it belonged to a family that would want it back, and she hit the internet to search them out.

That search uncovered a family that had sent two members to West Point and into the U.S. Army, where both served with distinction. She found local connections: father and son had been assigned to Fort Sill during their careers and retired Lt. Col. Charles R. Gildart Jr.'s wife Blanche is a Billingslea, a Lawton family.

"I was pleasantly surprised," Charles R. Gildart III said of Neuwirth's call on Wednesday that provided an answer to a search that dated back a decade. "I was thinking: They (the medals) never made it, never made it out of Lawton to Raleigh."

Grandson remembers shadow boxes

Gildart, who was born in Lawton while his father was stationed at Fort Sill, said the return is important because it is a reminder of family members who served in the military with distinction and who both graduated from West Point (Gildart Senior in 1918; Gildart Junior in 1951). He has fond memories of the two shadow boxes and their contents.

"I remember, in every house I lived in, in the den or Dad's office, a couple of shadow boxes on the wall," he said.

The saga of the lost boxes and their medals starts about 2004, when Gildart Junior's health began to fail. Gildart said his father went to live at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center, where he spent the last three years of his life. For his mother, it was a sad return home. She sold what had been the family's home and moved into a smaller house, where many of her things remained in the moving boxes they were packed in.

After his death in 2006, Gildart said, his mother moved to North Carolina, electing to live in Raleigh rather than Durham where her son and his family lived. She only unboxed about half the things she brought with her from Oklahoma, he said. About a year later, heath problems prompted her move to an apartment in Durham, where many moving boxes remained unopened.

"I went through the boxes and found what she needed," Gildart said, adding that further deterioration of her health prompted his mother to make another move: back to Oklahoma.

Beforehand, Gildart went through his mother's many unopened boxes to find what she would need and what would be donated.