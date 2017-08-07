You are here

Home » News » Local » Miss Lawton group to host meeting Sunday on pageants

Miss Lawton group to host meeting Sunday on pageants

Sat, 07/08/2017 - 3:09am Staff

The Miss Lawton Organization will host an informational meeting for the 2018 Miss Lawton and Miss Lawton's Outstanding Teen Pageant at 3 p.m. Sunday at BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway.

The organization will provide information about this year's pageant and answer questions. Those unable to attend the informational meeting but want to participate in this year's pageant can email Michael Richey, pageant director, at mricheyformisslawtongmail.com.

Read on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620