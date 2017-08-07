Miss Lawton group to host meeting Sunday on pageants

The Miss Lawton Organization will host an informational meeting for the 2018 Miss Lawton and Miss Lawton's Outstanding Teen Pageant at 3 p.m. Sunday at BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway.

The organization will provide information about this year's pageant and answer questions. Those unable to attend the informational meeting but want to participate in this year's pageant can email Michael Richey, pageant director, at mricheyformisslawtongmail.com.