You are here

Home » News » Local » Mindemann garners recognition, honored for pair of unique OLA logo designs

Mindemann garners recognition, honored for pair of unique OLA logo designs

Sun, 07/15/2018 - 11:43pm Joey Goodman

For generations, people of all ages have turned to libraries to aid in their education or at other times to just find a great book to enjoy on a cold, snowy night around the fireplace.

Most often that librarian who turned you on to the special book at an early age, or who helped you find that vital piece of research that completed a lengthy term paper with a footnote became a friend for life, and that's how Apache native Josh Mindemann first met Jamie Hudson.

And it was that friendship that gave Mindemann statewide recognition that will last for generations to come.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620