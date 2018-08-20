Military Retiree Appreciation Days set for September
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:12am Mitch Meador
Fort Sill's 40th annual Retiree Appreciation Days will have a revamped schedule for day two of the two-day event.
As always, the event will take place the third week of September, on Sept. 20-21. Visiting military retirees, spouses and widows are invited to the bimonthly retirement ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 on the Old Post Quadrangle, but no tours will be offered that day.
That's because the Friday evening banquet is going away, and a luncheon will take its place. Tickets are $15 per person.