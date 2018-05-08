Method to give raises to teachers draws ire

A funding formula that the Oklahoma Department of Education routinely uses to allocate state appropriated money to school districts is drawing fire from a rural superintendent who says it isn't providing enough money to cover the cost of teacher pay raises.

At issue is the funding provided from tax increases that the Oklahoma Legislature approved in April to cover the cost of teacher pay raises. Legislators took the action on House Bill 1010XX which includes increases in the state tax on fuel, the gross production tax and the cigarette tax, among other adjustments in response to a two-week teacher walkout.