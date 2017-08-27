Memories of Dunbar

The remnants of a once-vibrant school building sit behind a fence at Southwest 17th Street and Douglas Avenue. But the park across the street, Harkey Park, will be alive with former students Friday when it welcomes a reunion of Dunbar Elementary School students.

The first reunion was in early September 2015, and 300 to 400 people attended. This year's reunion will begin at 3 p.m. at the park. A banquet is also planned for Saturday night.

The all-black school opened in 1936 and closed in 1974 when Lawton Public Schools desegregated. Speaking with some former students, themes such as respect, sense of community and love dominate the conversation.

One of the former students is Phyllis Wren, who attended Dunbar from 1966-1972.

"I got a better education at Dunbar than I got anywhere else," Wren said. "We had cultural experiences, and we had sports teams including a track team. I was a member of the track team, and I really enjoyed that. It taught me discipline."

Wren went from Dunbar to Roosevelt Elementary and then to Central Junior High, graduating from Lawton High School in 1980. Discipline was definitely in the curriculum at Dunbar, and teachers were strict, but caring.

"The teachers were really tough on us kids," she said. "The teachers lived in our neighborhoods and went to our churches, so we really knew them and saw them day to day. It was a great experience attending Dunbar ,and I got to help the cooks prepare and serve the meals to my fellow students. We got a lot of exercise and used to enjoy sitting outside on our recess. One thing we loved in particular was tether ball. Everyone knew how to play tether ball."

The issue of bullying is in the forefront of schools everywhere today, but Wren said that "we did not bully each other; in fact, we stood up for one another."

Favorite teachers were brought up, and Wren said her favorite teacher was Miss Prentiss, who taught third grade at Dunbar.

"We did math drills in teams," Wren said. "We made sure that we knew our math problems, so as not to embarrass ourselves. We had pride in learning."

Wren is now a director of a Head Start center in Oklahoma City.

"I believe what we learned at Dunbar was the foundation of good things in our lives," Wren said. "I am so glad I got the opportunity to attend Dunbar Elementary School. I am looking forward to the reunion and seeing friends there."

Another Dunbar student was Leonard Butler and he has many fond memories of the school.

"I attended Dunbar from 1961 through 1967," Butler said. "We learned a lot about respect, and the teachers emphasized that the way we acted in grade school was how we were going to grow up and act in our adult years."

"The teachers taught us about respect and they didn't have to mention the anti-bullying message," he said. "We all looked out and stuck up for each other. Yes, there would be fights, but they fought and that was it. We really enjoyed sports and Dunbar was kind of like our Notre Dame.

"We played for respect and everything was equal on the field. Dunbar was in our soul and some things in life never leave you like Dunbar."

"I often talk to my sons about Dunbar," he said. "Even though it was bad times, we had good times at Dunbar. Teachers told us that Dunbar was our school and what to expect when we got to Eisenhower. The community of Lawton View showed up for our football games and showed their support."

"Those memories of Dunbar live on until today, because when I go to the store sometimes I see my former classmates and we always address each other as 'quarterback,' 'linebacker' and whatever position we played," Butler said.

"There were only two places that blacks could live back then; one area was Lawton View, and one area was around Douglass School. We had to stick together and stand up for each other, no matter what we did."