Member residency proposal tops council agenda

Conduct during City Council meetings and a proposal to require members of city boards and commissions to live within the city limits will top the agenda when the council meets today.

The meeting, which will also include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

The proposals on conduct and residency stem from discussions that council members have had in recent weeks, sometimes heated debate that has led to insults and, in one instance, prompted Mayor Fred Fitch to ask Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner to be removed from the meeting (Tanner agreed to leave the meeting on his own).

That no longer would be possible if the council adopts the rules of decorum/maintaining order proposed by Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis as an amendment to the council's rules of procedure. One proposal specifies "in no event will a member of the governing body be removed from the meeting area while the meeting is still in active session." Instead, the new rules would direct the mayor to recess for a "cooling off" period if, after reasonable attempts, he cannot quiet threats, personal attacks, demeaning comments, negative comments about private business or financial matters, or yelling.

In addition, interaction between audience members and the council would have to be conducted under council policy or Robert's Rules of Order, and the same types of comments banned for the council could get an audience member removed from the meeting if they persist. "Non-verbal gestures" such as shaking one's head or shrugging one's shoulders still would be permitted.