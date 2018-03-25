You are here

Home » News » Local » Meeting for crime group, watch set for Monday

Meeting for crime group, watch set for Monday

Sun, 03/25/2018 - 3:32am Staff

The Lawton Fort Sill community can learn about Lawton Crime Stoppers and the Neighborhood Watch program during a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. Monday in Building 100 of Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee.

The Lawton Police Department has invited guests  including Police Chief James T. Smith; Sean Fortenbaugh, City Council member for Ward 6; Onreka Johnson, council member for Ward 7; and Randy Warren, council member for Ward 8  to speak to residents who are interested in stopping crime in their communities. 

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620