Medicine Park swears in new trustees

MEDICINE PARK - The Medicine Park Board of Trustees swore in new members and appointed its new mayor during its regular meeting Thursday night turning the page in a new chapter of the town's government.

Jennifer Ellis, Dale Nomura and John Branch were sworn in for their respective board seats, which they had previously occupied before elections earlier this month. Because the three were appointed to vacated seats, they had to run for those positions in this month's election. David Schucker was the final trustee elected and was sworn in for his position for the first time.

Once the members were sworn in, they immediately got to work to name a new mayor. Dwight Cope moved to nominate Ellis, the current mayor, to serve another two years in the position. His motion and nomination were unanimously approved. Ellis said she felt honored that Cope, who has served 13 years on the board and 10 years as mayor, nominated her to continue the job.

"I kind of feel like this was one of those first 100-day things," she said. "The last part of my term, I was getting acclimated. Now that I know the job, I feel I can be more effective. I'm happy to be mayor and excited."

Ellis wants to channel that excitement and use it to start making improvements to Medicine Park. The town still continues to make efforts to bring its lagoon into compliance with state Department of Environmental Quality requirements. Ellis believes the project is about halfway completed.

Improvements to roads

She also wants to begin researching ways to fund much-needed improvements to the community's roads. Part of that begins with identifying what needs to be fixed and finding grants and other sources of funding to achieve those goals. She's also excited about the progress being made on the Bath Lake improvements.

"We're almost finished with the FEMA repairs from the last flooding," Ellis said. "We're a tourist town, so we have to make sure it looks good for the visitors of our community."

Time to soak up atmosphere