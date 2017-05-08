MEDDAC gets new commander

The new commander of Fort Sill Medical Activity (MEDDAC) is a licensed Black Hawk helicopter pilot. To signify the smooth transition of command from one to the next, Maj. Gen.Thomas Tempel Jr., left, commanding general of U.S. Army Regional Health Command – Central, passes the unit colors of Fort Sill Medical Activity (MEDDAC) to incoming commander Col. Enrique Ortiz Jr. after receiving them from outgoing commander, Col. Kenneth A. Lemons, second from right. The colors return where they started, with MEDDAC Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Mansfield, far right.

Not only that, but Col. Enrique Ortiz Jr.'s bio shows that a few years ago he served as battalion commander for 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y. As an Army officer he has flown a few missions, but in that job, he was mostly a support battalion commander sustaining the rest of the aviation fleet.

A Medical Service Corps officer, he has deployed to a combat zone three times in the course of his military career, twice to Iraq and once to Saudi Arabia in the early 2000s.

Before coming to Fort Sill with his wife, Diana, and their four children, Ana, Sofia, Maximo and Karina, he served as deputy joint staff surgeon in the Office of the Joint Staff Surgeon.

Ortiz is originally from Panama, but by birth a U.S. citizen because both of his parents were U.S. citizens. His father is a retired Army staff sergeant, who served 37 years in uniform, in World War II, Korea and Vietnam (twice).

His last helicopter flight was right before he left Drum in June 2014. There are no Black Hawks for him to fly at Fort Sill, but he says that's all right because his focus will be on Reynolds Army Health Clinic.

"It's all about caring for people, so I'm all in," Ortiz averred.

He plans to take time to assess because his predecessor, Col. Kenneth A. Lemons, did a fantastic job.

"So my first goal is not to change anything, because it's working. And then I just want to assess, and we'll take a look from there," Ortiz said.

The officiating officer for Friday's change of command ceremony was Maj. Gen. Thomas Tempel Jr., commanding general of the U.S. Army Regional Health Command ñ Central in San Antonio, Texas.

Tempel showered praises on Lemons for what he has been able to accomplish during his two years at Sill.

"In talking to the group this morning, in talking to the brigade commander, talking to patients, talking to staff, it is very clear to me that Col. Lemons knows his soldiers - his civilians - the customers on this base and the patients. He knows what readiness is, and he has excelled in taking care of all those missions," the general said.

Tempel credited Lemons with building key relationships that are essential to building the trust of those the Army's medical professionals serve. This ensured clear communication and cooperation during the transition from hospital to health clinic, he noted.

"You worked hard to ensure the best care possible. And when I see 98 percent patient satisfaction, you have clearly excelled in what this community needs - and what the Army needs, going from a $9 million deficit to over $9 million in the black," Tempel said.

He applauded the vision of Lemons and his team for developing a first-of-its-kind Health Readiness Center, "which is a very proactive approach to soldier health and readiness. You fostered a ready medical force among your providers and a medical-ready force here on Fort Sill."