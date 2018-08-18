McMahon Auditorium tries out sound system
Sat, 08/18/2018 - 3:33am Staff
Visitors to McMahon Memorial Auditorium will find themselves in a vibrant, new soundscape upon their next visit thanks to the recent installation of a state of the art sound system.
The new sound system was designed and installed to the auditorium's architectural specifications. Every aspect of the former system was replaced from the microphones to the wiring. A new sound booth, designed to imitate the original look and feel of the building, also was constructed.