McDonald to give commencement speech

Cameron University alumna and military advocate Connie McDonald will deliver the commencement address to Cameron's Class of 2017 graduation ceremony Friday.

The annual graduation ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Cameron University Stadium, on the corner of Southwest 38th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Following her address, Cameron's graduates will receive their diplomas. A fireworks display will cap the evening. The public is invited to attend free of charge and no tickets are required.

"As the wife of a career Army soldier, Connie McDonald fully embraced military life, volunteering her time as an advocate for veterans and their dependents," said Cameron President John McArthur. "Her tireless efforts impacted lives around the world. She is an outstanding representative of Cameron University, and I know that her example of lifelong volunteer service will instill in our 2017 graduates the desire to also serve others."

While a student at Cameron University, she was married with two children and she carried a perfect 4.0 grade point average. A member of the history honor society Phi Alpha Theta, McDonald earned a Bachelor of Arts in history in 1991.

McDonald has made a difference in the lives of countless soldiers and their families by serving veterans, active-duty service members and their families through her volunteer work with numerous organizations. At the same time she helped families navigate the challenges of Army life, she also managed her own small business, offering facilitation and training services.

For more than 30 years, she has volunteered with organizations that support Army family programs and wounded warriors. She also worked with the National Military Family Association and was a member of the stand-up staff for Survivor Outreach Services at Fort Hood, Texas. Because of her experience, she represented Army families by testifying before the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee in 2007. In 2014 she was selected as one of Lawton's Women of the Year.

The wife of retired Maj. Gen. Mark McDonald, she served as a battery Family Support Group leader when that program started and then became a Family Readiness Group leader at the battalion and brigade level. Cited as a supporter of the Army Family Action Plan, she also worked on the Army Community Service staff of family programs at Fort Bragg, N.C.