McDaniel circulating Comanche recall petitions

With the expiration of her last round of recall petitions, a Comanche tribal member is circulating a new round of petitions to remove the tribe's Business Committee and lawyer.

Eleanor McDaniel is leading a recall petition rally beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at 1063 NW Quanah Road in Cache, just north of the Cahoma Building.

Tribal members can stop by and sign the petitions throughout the day. McDaniel said she will be taking signatures on five petitions. She asked those wishing to sign to take tribal identification.

McDaniel is pursuing five petitions calling for special tribal council meetings to tackle the issues. She is seeking one meeting to: reinstate the elected election board, including the election board chairman; three meetings to recall Susan Cothren as vice chair and Clyde Narcomey and Johnny Poahway as Business Committee members; and a meeting to remove tribal attorney Richard Grellner.