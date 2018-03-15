Mayor declares American Legion Week

Lawton Mayor Fred Fitch has declared this week "American Legion Week" in Lawton. The American Legion has built a legacy of dedicated service to veterans, the military, families and communities since its founding in March 1919.

Claude F. Bates, Jr., commander of American Legion Lowery-Whitehead Post 29, expressed his gratitude for the proclamation: The post will conclude the weeklong celebration of the American Legion's 99th birthday by hosting the American Legion Department of Oklahoma District 6 Spring Conference on Saturday in the Post 29 Large Ballroom.

The American Legion celebrates its 99th birthday today. It is the day in 1919 when the first American Legion caucus, held by members of the American Expeditionary Force, convened in Paris.