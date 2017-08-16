Mathletes, aspiring engineers invited to take part in CU enrichment program

Registration is underway for middle school mathletes who want to attend "It's MathE," Cameron University's free mathematics and engineering enrichment program for sixth- through eighth-grade students.

It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Science Complex, Room 100.

Registration is free and is limited to 100. To register, email Irene Corriette at icorriettecameron.edu or Sheila Youngblood at syoungbloodcameron.edu.

Participants will demonstrate algebra-based problem-solving skills in team competitions. Each team will develop a strategy to defeat a series of obstacles in competitions, including a rocket build and launch. The program is designed to encourage middle school students to take as many mathematics classes as they can as they progress toward graduation, and it encourages a solid foundation in mathematics to propel the students toward continued success in STEM-related fields.