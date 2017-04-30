Matching grant given for refuge house

The Terry K. Bell Charitable Foundation has offered a $35,000 matching grant to help the Friends of the Wichitas reach a $70,000 goal for the first phase of restoring Ferguson House on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Friends member Jean Hausheer contacted the foundation and was able to secure the matching grant. The Friends of the Wichitas has received over $8,000 in donations since the fundraising effort was announced the first of December, according to the association's May newsletter. This means they need $27,000 to reach the goal. Every dollar donated is now worth $2.

If you would like to contribute to the restoration of Ferguson House, one way is to visit www.friendsofthewichitas.org, click on the "Donate" button and it will walk you through the steps. Another is to make a check out to "Friends of the Wichitas" and mail it to them at P.O. Box 7402, Lawton, OK 73506. If you would like to donate supplies instead of money, please get in touch with the Friends' treasurer, Jim Meyer, by calling (816) 686-8035 or emailing talljimjrgmail.com.

Ferguson House is a historic structure on the north side of Oklahoma 49-115 east of the Refuge Visitor Center. On the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2010, during a prescribed burn near Ketch Lake on Fort Sill, a cedar tree exploded, blowing an ember onto the cedar shakes of Ferguson House. That sparked a blaze that destroyed the shingles and roof supports. Many refuge volunteers, including members of Air Defense Artillery Warrant Officer Basic Course 001-16, have worked to remove debris from the site.