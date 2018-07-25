Masterpiece: Da Vinci makes debut at CCMH

Surgery in Southwest Oklahoma has reached an entirely new level of innovation and technological skill thanks to Comanche County Memorial Hospital's recent acquisition of the Da Vinci Xi Robotic-Assisted Surgical System.

"I would say it is a quantum leap forward," said Dr. Michael Sawyer, general surgeon in the hospital's MMG General Surgery department. He has performed 25,000 to 30,000 surgeries in his career and by July 19, had performed three surgeries with the new Da Vinci system, installed in the hospital around the beginning of June.