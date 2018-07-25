You are here

Home » News » Local » Masterpiece: Da Vinci makes debut at CCMH

Masterpiece: Da Vinci makes debut at CCMH

Wed, 07/25/2018 - 3:57am Staff

Surgery in Southwest Oklahoma has reached an entirely new level of innovation and technological skill thanks to Comanche County Memorial Hospital's recent acquisition of the Da Vinci Xi Robotic-Assisted Surgical System.

"I would say it is a quantum leap forward," said Dr. Michael Sawyer, general surgeon in the hospital's MMG General Surgery department. He has performed 25,000 to 30,000 surgeries in his career and by July 19, had performed three surgeries with the new Da Vinci system, installed in the hospital around the beginning of June.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620