Maryum Ali to speak at banquet

Maryum Ali, eldest daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, will be speaker for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration sponsored by Cameron Campus Ministry (CCM) and Cameron University Jan. 16.

She will participate in two events during the celebration an afternoon panel discussion, which is free and open to the public; and the annual reservation-only banquet.

As keynote speaker at the banquet, Ali will talk about "Learning From and Applying the Legacy of Muhammad Ali" during the event in the Aggie Rec Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the banquet $35 each for the general public and $15 each for students may be purchased by calling CCM at 669-2204; if there is no answer call 583-3109. Tickets also may be purchased in person at the CCM office, 4121 W. Gore, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The deadline for ticket purchase is Friday at 5 p.m.

The annual MLK Jr. Humanitarian Award will be presented during the banquet to a person from the Lawton-Fort Sill community who exemplifies the teachings, life and philosophy of King; promotes community involvement and interrelationships among women and men from different social, economic, racial/ethnic and geographical backgrounds; and, is committed to humanitarian service and to the practice of non-violence.

Tuesday is the deadline for nominations for the award. Willie Smith, chairman of the MLK Jr. Holiday Celebration Committee, said nominations, which detail the background of a nominee, are welcome. Because post offices will be closed Monday, nominations should be taken to Cameron Campus Ministry no later than Tuesday during business hours.