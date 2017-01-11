Marijuana found in bedroom of homicide suspect

A report from the Lawton Police Department reveals more details about Lawton's sixth homicide of the year, which followed a Saturday night shooting on the city's northwest side.

Donald Miller was identified as the victim of a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. Around midnight Sunday, police were called to the 2100 block of Northwest Lincoln Avenue in reference to a shooting. Miller was found dead when officers arrived.

A police report released Monday states that officers found marijuana and a metal smoking pipe in the suspect's bedroom after they obtained a search warrant for his home.

The man told officers he accidently shot Miller with a .38-caliber semi-automatic handgun, then called 911, the report indicates. After searching the inside of the home, officers determined the suspect's "statement in regards to the shooting was inconsistent with evidence located at the scene," the report states.

He was booked in jail on complaints of second-degree murder, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession, but he has not made an appearance in court.