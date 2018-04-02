Mariah Ellis is crowned Miss Black CU

Mariah Ellis was crowned Miss Black Cameron university 2018 on Saturday night.

Ellis, 19, is a freshman majoring in psychology. Her platform was "Body Positivity for Men and Women." During the talent section she performed a hip-hop style dance routine. As queen, Ellis will recieve a $1,200 scholarship.

Carryssa Mitchell was named first runner up. Mitchell , 21, is a junior majoring in psychology. Her platform was "Find a Happy Place: Promoting Positive Mental Health and Wellness." During the talent section she performed a piano solo.

Brianna Malloy was named second runner up. Malloy, 19, is a sophomore majoring in business. Her platform was "Teaching One at a Time." During the talent section she performed a contemporary dance routine.