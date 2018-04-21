March held on 19th anniversary of Columbine

Looking to leverage outrage into action, a group of students and concerned citizens met downtown Friday on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine massacre to lead a march to Lawton City Hall, where they rallied with speeches and songs.

The Lawton march was just one of hundreds held across the country on the Columbine anniversary to call attention to gun violence and political strife.

Many of those gathered were still feeling the fresh wounds of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, which left 17 people dead. Those in attendance Fridya in Lawton were hoping to affect change in the Legislature, but had their immediate sights set on the upcoming elections.

"We started planning this about a month ago. We wanted it on the same day as the national walkouts. Our plan was to get people to register to vote and to raise awareness," Briley Jones, one of the events organizers, said.

Jones is a sophmore at Cameron University, majoring in English. Before the Parkland shooting, Jones said he didn't consider himself to be politically active.

"I would look at articles and I would get mad, but I wasn't going out and meeting with candidates and trying to get people to vote like I am now," he said. "The Parkland shooting and just the student activism that came out of it inspired me. I feel like everyone has a voice now and it's important to use it."

The marchers met in the parking lot of Central Mall at noon Friday. They then set off for the south side of city hall, where they placed 12 backpacks on the steps of the building, one for each student killed in the Columbine massacre, and one textbook for the teacher killed in the shooting.

In a speech to the gathered crowd, Jones expressed his frustration with what he sees as a lack of common sense gun laws in America.