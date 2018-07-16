Mancino named new commander in National Guard

The 90th Troop Command of the Oklahoma National Guard has a new commander following a change of command ceremony this past weekend.

Col. Thomas Mancino assumed command of the brigade from outgoing commander Col. John Muller in at a ceremony Saturday outside of the 45th Infantry Division Museum in Oklahoma City. Mancino, of Broken Arrow, brings with him more than 30 years of service to the Oklahoma National Guard. He commanded Task Force Cheyenne, a 45th Infantry Brigade combat team, fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan from 2011-2012. He also served as the military intelligence officer and signal officer for the team His awards include the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Assault Badge and Combat Action Badge.