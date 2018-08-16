Man wants Aug. 16 as Elvis Day

Todd Padgett has always been interested in Elvis Presley from an early age and even now, Padgett is trying to get Aug. 16 declared as "Elvis Presley Day."

Aug. 16, 1977, is the day the King of Rock and Roll died.

"I am the president and founder of Lawton Elvis Friends," Padgett said. "I founded the fan club in 1990. When I was 8 years old, I discovered Elvis. I began dancing with my mama's broomstick which I used as a guitar. It's a little-known fact that Elvis played at the Southern Club on June 23, 1955, when he was just starting out."