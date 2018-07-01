Man tells police that he was assaulted, friend kidnapped

A man told police he was assaulted, his car was stolen and his girlfriend kidnapped about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police records.

The man was at 1415 Cache Road where he ran to escape an assault and battery which occurred when a black male forced him off the road and into a motel parking lot on Cache Road, according to the report. He stated that a black male got out of a pickup truck and that two more black males and two white females also got out of the truck and surrounded his vehicle.

The man got out of his vehicle and was struck in the head with an unknown weapon, according to the report. Meanwhile, the group of assailants made the man's girlfriend drive around looking for stolen property that they thought the man was involved in.