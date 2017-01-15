Man states desire to be arrested, slaps officers

Police arrested an intoxicated man in downtown Lawton Saturday morning after he slapped and spat at officers.

Lawton Police Officer Kenneth Dixon reported responding to an unwanted guest report at 305 NW 4th shortly before 2 a.m. regarding an intoxicated man causing a disturbance officers had been there prior and the man was supposed to have left. The man was found arguing with his girlfriend. The man refused to leave and said he wanted to go to jail "because he doesn't care anymore," the report states.

Dixon told the man he didn't want to take him to jail and the man asked if he needs to slap an officer to go to jail and was told that wouldn't be advisable, the report states.

The man's mother and grandmother arrived and he was told to go with them but, instead, he slapped Dixon on the arm and was quickly taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Once inside a police car, the man tried to break the window with his head. He was placed in leg shackles and laid down in the seat, Dixon reported. The man managed to undo his seat belt around Northwest 3rd Street and Bell Avenue and began banging his head against the window again before the officer stopped and restrained him again.