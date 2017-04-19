Man shot to death

Lawton police have identified a man killed during a Tuesday morning burglary and by late afternoon had released the homeowner from custody.

Rocky D. Stamper, 37, Lawton, was shot and killed during the incident, according to Lawton Police Detective Lt. William Grimes. His body has been taken to the state Medical Examiner's office for autopsy.

According to police, officers responded to a burglary call involving a shooting shortly after 8:30 a.m. at 809 SW 5th. Officers found Stamper unresponsive and he was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, Grimes said.

Officers found the homeowner, Amada Young-Dever, and took her to the police station for questioning by detectives. She was freed by police in the late-afternoon and spoke with The Constitution. The house was cleared of investigators and crime scene tape by then.

Young-Dever said she was awakened with Stamper standing over her with a handgun pointed to her head and he made threats to kill her. She said she used a gun kept under pillow to defend herself. She said she doesn't know how he gained entry to the house but that he didn't have a key and wasn't supposed to be there. The had been in an ongoing relationship that recently ended. She said police kept her phone to inspect messages between the two leading up to Tuesday's event.