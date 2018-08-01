Man shot at club, drives to convenience store

A man believed to be in his 40s suffered a gunshot wound in a shooting/robbery incident that occurred at a club west of Lawton Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. at Cowgirls Men's Club, 12305 Cache Road.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the victim appeared to have been shot in the head and that the incident many have also been connected to a robbery. He said the victim's vehicle hit a portion of the club's building in an accident before leaving. The victim then drove to a convenience store at Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, where he was picked up by an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

"He was bleeding in the head," Stradley said.