Man says former girlfriend made threats with knife

A man was chased with a knife and another was doused with pepper spray in separate incidents reported to Lawton police Monday.

Sgt. Paul Huyssoon reported that the victim in the knife incident came to the Lawton Police Department at 2:50 p.m. to report an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred on April 26. The man said his former girlfriend came to his apartment at 402 NW Rogers Lane that day to collect some of her belongings. He said the two had a child together and had lived together in the apartment until she moved out two weeks earlier. The man said an argument ensued and the woman threatened to kill him and chased him with a knife. He showed a minor cut or abrasion on one arm to police.

The victim said he obtained a protective order against the woman in Comanche County District Court on Monday.