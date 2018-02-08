Man on run chooses stinky place to hide out

You are here

Thu, 08/02/2018 - 3:06am Scott Rains

Police arrested a fugitive Tuesday morning who took cover inside a trash can he soon learned was filled with dirty diapers.

Instead of his cover being spoiled, you could say it was soiled.

Lawton Police Sgt. Bryan Bowles reported being called to a disturbance between two men possibly assaulting a woman around 10 a.m. Tuesday  it would be later learned there was no assault. He found the vehicle they were in and followed them to Northwest 61st Street and Oak Avenue. That's when, Bowles stated, a shirtless man in gray shorts and with tattoos on his face jumped from the passenger seat and took off running, jumping and climbing over several chainlink and wood fences  he was hung up several times by sharp tops of the fences. The man disappeared near apartments in the 6100 block of Elm Avenue.

