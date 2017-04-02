Man resentenced in murder case

A 23-year-old Lawton man was resentenced in Comanche County District Court Friday to a prison term in connection with a 2013 murder case.

Kenshari Graham was resentenced by District Judge Gerald Neuwirth to 50 years in prison with 30 years to serve and 20 years suspended for second-degree murder in connection with the April 22, 2013, death of 17-year-old Alec McGlory, a Lawton Christian School senior and honor student, outside an apartment at 1819 NW 82nd.

Graham was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury on Sept. 25, 2014. Graham was sentenced by then-District judge Keith Aycock on Dec. 16, 2014, to life in prison, but appealed the conviction and the Court of Criminal Appeals remanded the case for resentencing.

Man convicted, acquitted

A 22-year-old Lawton man was convicted on firearm possession and stolen property charges but acquitted on robbery charges by a jury following a three-day trial in Comanche County District Court this week.

Vernon L. Watkins Jr. was found guilty of knowingly receiving, concealing or withholding stolen property and possession of firearm after a prior felony conviction in connection with a robbery March 11, 2015, at an apartment complex at 1306 NW Irwin. A 12-gauge pump shotgun was taken and the victim was ordered to drive the suspect to an ATM to withdraw money. The jury acquitted Watkins on charges of robbery with a weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The jury recommended prison sentences of five years on the stolen property conviction and two years for the firearm charge.