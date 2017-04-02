You are here

Home » News » Local » Man resentenced in murder case

Man resentenced in murder case

Sat, 02/04/2017 - 2:13am Mark Potter

A 23-year-old Lawton man was resentenced in Comanche County District Court Friday to a prison term in connection with a 2013 murder case.

Kenshari Graham was resentenced by District Judge Gerald Neuwirth to 50 years in prison with 30 years to serve and 20 years suspended for second-degree murder in connection with the April 22, 2013, death of 17-year-old Alec McGlory, a Lawton Christian School senior and honor student, outside an apartment at 1819 NW 82nd.

Graham was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury on Sept. 25, 2014. Graham was sentenced by then-District judge Keith Aycock on Dec. 16, 2014, to life in prison, but appealed the conviction and the Court of Criminal Appeals remanded the case for resentencing.

Man convicted, acquitted 

A 22-year-old Lawton man was convicted on firearm possession and stolen property charges but acquitted on robbery charges by a jury following a three-day trial in Comanche County District Court this week.

Vernon L. Watkins Jr. was found guilty of knowingly receiving, concealing or withholding stolen property and possession of firearm after a prior felony conviction in connection with a robbery March 11, 2015, at an apartment complex at 1306 NW Irwin. A 12-gauge pump shotgun was taken and the victim was ordered to drive the suspect to an ATM to withdraw money. The jury acquitted Watkins on charges of robbery with a weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The jury recommended prison sentences of five years on the stolen property conviction and two years for the firearm charge.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620