Man pleads guilty to stolen property charge

The trial for Billy R. Wilson III will not take place as scheduled today because he pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday.

Wilson, 36, is convicted of knowingly receiving, concealing or withholding stolen property. Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced him to 10 years with the Department of Corrections and one year post-imprisonment supervision by the DOC, which will run consecutively to another felony sentence from 2013.